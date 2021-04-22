College of Coastal Georgia plans to host an in-person, modified commencement ceremony for spring graduates.
The ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. May 8 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The college held a virtual spring commencement in May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time. In the fall, the college hosted an intimate, indoor ceremony designed to keep graduates and guests safe.
The upcoming ceremony will adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols, but it will be a larger-scale affair to accommodate more graduates.
“Graduation is one of the best days in the life of the college,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college. “It is a special time where we get to honor the hard work and dedication of students who have earned their degrees. Having to pivot to a virtual ceremony last May was very difficult, but with the progress made in fighting the pandemic and safety protocols in place, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate in-person with spring graduates once again.”
Graduates will be assigned a specific time to receive their degrees based on their major and will be limited to inviting four guests.
The success of the modified ceremony rests on the capable shoulders of the college staff, said Johnny Evans, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the college.
“Our staff and volunteers always do an amazing job in planning and hosting commencement,” he said. “They worked hard to make sure our modified, in-person fall graduation was a success, which is why we are confident spring commencement will be as well. All of this could not happen without their desire to make this a memorable experience for graduates and their families.”
The spring commencement will be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.