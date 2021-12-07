College of Coastal Georgia will host this weekend a traditional fall commencement, but safety will be a top priority during the event, the college announced Monday.
The commencement will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The spring commencement was held in a modified format this past May due to COVID-19, with five separate ceremonies taking place throughout the day to allow for social distancing among graduates and their friends and family. Students were limited to inviting four guests.
Students will graduate Saturday in one place and at one time with unlimited guests, like in years past. There will be enough room for students and their guests to socially distance.
Attendees will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while inside the convention center.
The event will feature remarks from the college’s president Michelle Johnston, student speakers, provost and vice president for academic affairs Johnny Evans and College of Coastal Georgia Foundation chair Bill Stembler.
“One of my favorite things to do as president of the college is greet students as they come across the graduation stage. To now be able to do that in front of all their friends and family is very exciting,” Johnston said. “It’s wonderful to bring our entire Mariner family together to celebrate graduation while keeping people safe at the same time.”
Fall commencement will be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook page and College of Coastal Georgia YouTube channel.