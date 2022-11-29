College of Coastal Georgia’s Department of Natural Sciences will host Friday its Coastal Science Symposium 2022 to explore coastal and marine science research.
The annual event brings together students, faculty, collaborators and community members and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday on the Brunswick campus in the Stembler Theatre.
Mandy Joye, who works with the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of Georgia, will be this year’s keynote speaker. Joye, who is an expert in biogeochemistry and microbial ecology, works in open ocean and coastal ecosystems. Her work is interdisciplinary and bridges the fields of chemistry, microbiology and geology.
The symposium will also highlight the work of Coastal Georgia students, who will present posters on their research and experiential learning in conservation biology, coastal ecology, geology and more. Community partners will also be a part of the symposium to provide educational exhibits and opportunities to get involved in science and conservation on the Georgia coast.
The symposium will serve as the finale to the college’s first Sustainability Week, hosted by the Environmental Club, Geology Club, ENVS 3200 Environmental Communication course students and the Student Government Association.
Workshops and presentations are planned throughout the week to promote and inform participants about sustainability.
Community members are invited to attend the symposium, which is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.
Visitors are asked to park next to the Campus Center, which can be accessed via the main campus entrance on Altama Avenue.