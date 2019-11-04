College of Coastal Georgia will host its annual Coastal Science Symposium Nov. 15. The event will bring together students, faculty, scientists, natural resource managers and community members to explore coastal and marine science research.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Campus Center at the college.
Toby Daly-Engel, a renowned shark biologist from the Florida Institute of Technology, will be the event’s keynote speaker.
Daly-Engel’s Shark Conservation lab at Florida Tech studies the molecular ecology and evolution of sharks and other migratory marine animals in order to better conserve and protect ecosystem health.
Daly-Engel plans to discuss what cutting-edge research showcases about shark behavior, how shark scientists are working to protect these animals and the myths and realities of shark attacks.
Holly Nance, assistant professor of biology at the college, met Daly-Engel in graduate school. They were working on the same species of shark for their doctorate research. Nance said they both needed to develop genetic markers for their research and collaborated together on that process.
“She has since continued her work on shark biology and genetics, and I hope people will gain a greater appreciation for sharks in our own estuaries after hearing her speak,” Nance said. “I also hope they learn how molecular techniques and genetic data can be applied to conservation issues.”
The keynote address will be followed by a poster showcase of student research and service-learning projects.
Community partners will be on hand as well with educational exhibits and opportunities for community members to get involved in citizen science and coastal conservation efforts.
The event is free and open to the public.