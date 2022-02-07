College of Coastal Georgia will host the fourth annual Coastal Scholars Showcase in-person this week.
The event is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college’s Brunswick campus. The showcase will highlight the expert work of faculty and staff at the college who continue to contribute to their fields and support student success.
This year’s theme is “Self and Community: Scholarship and Discourse on Complex Societies.”
The Coastal Scholars Showcase serves as an opportunity for faculty and staff to share their research, scholarship and creative works with colleagues, students and the community.
The showcase is organized by the college’s Faculty Development Committee, chaired by Stephanie Conner, an assistant professor of English.
“We look forward to the energy and camaraderie afforded by the in-person setting, and the opportunity for the college and community to engage with each other and the extraordinary and diverse work of the College of Coastal Georgia faculty and staff,” Conner said. “The presentations are interesting and varied, and truly showcase the commitment of faculty and staff to scholarship in wide-ranging disciplines and teaching and learning.”
Attendees will be able to watch presentations, stroll through the gallery walk to view research posters and engage in panel discussions. The showcase will cover a wide range of topics, including motivations that predict student success, collaborations across disciplines, diversity and representation, local history, service-learning, economics and more.
“The Coastal Scholars Showcase is always a vehicle for the discovery and sharing of ideas,” Conner said. “The committee’s hope is that both audience and presenters will enjoy this opportunity to create a meaningful dialogue centered on the importance of scholarship and discourse both in the college community and beyond.”