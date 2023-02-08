College to host Coastal Scholars Showcase
College of Coastal Georgia will host its fifth annual Coastal Scholars Showcase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The theme of this year’s event, which will be held at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the Brunswick campus, is “Practices in Student and Community Engagement.”
The event will highlight the variety of scholarships that college faculty and staff are engaged in.
Faculty and staff will share their research, scholarship and creative works with colleagues, students and community members.
The showcase will feature presentations on topics like creative thinking methods, mental health, mathematics, high impact practices, literature, education in the metaverse and more.
The event is free and open to the community.
— The Brunswick News
