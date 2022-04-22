College of Coastal Georgia will celebrate more than a decade of service-learning at its 10th Annual Service-Learning Symposium next week.
The symposium will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center.
The symposium will return in-person this year and will showcase how the partnership between students, faculty members and local agencies benefit the community and contribute to students’ education.
“In many cases, the symposium is their first professional presentation of their work to a broad audience,” said Cody Cocchi, interim director of service-learning and undergraduate research at the college. “It provides them an outlet to share what they did and why it was important. It also provides an opportunity for faculty and community members to ask questions of students, which fosters a deeper level of reflection upon the service-learning project.”
Students are able to reinforce classroom instruction through service-learning projects by applying what they learn in class to real-world situations. At the same time, they’re often addressing a need in the community.
This year, 954 students engaged in service-learning courses and completed over 130 projects with 82 community partner agencies. More than 25 new community partnerships were formed. Over 14,000 service hours were spent with the community.
“Through service-learning courses, I hope students learn the value of social awareness and engagement, critical and creative thinking, problem solving, collaboration, communication, professionalism, and personal responsibility,” Cocchi said. “One cannot fully engage in an impactful service-learning project without building and growing in these areas. These skills can only help their chances of success after graduation.”
The Symposium will feature the Excellence in Service-Learning Awards Ceremony, followed by a poster showcase.
The ceremony recognizes outstanding students, faculty and community partners.
At the poster showcase, students will present their projects, discuss their experiences and reflect on how their projects relate to their chosen career paths.
Members of the community are encouraged to attend the symposium.