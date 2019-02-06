The College of Coastal Georgia will host a Coastal Scholars Showcase this week to highlight faculty scholarship within their disciplines.
The showcase will take place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college’s Brunswick campus.
The college’s faculty development committee, chaired by Karen Lucas, an assistant professor in the Department of Education and Teacher Preparation, has organized the showcase.
“The Coastal Scholars Showcase is an opportunity to learn more about the academic excellence of the faculty at the college, where we believe in lifelong learning,” said Lucas, in a press release. “Teaching is only half of what we do. An important part of being a four-year institution is engaging in scholarship. We are active scholars in our disciplines and are looking forward to sharing what we’ve been working on with our colleagues and community.”
The event will give faculty and staff at the college the opportunity to present their scholarship, including research, creative expressions, published work and new ideas. The event is open to students and community members.
The showcase aims to serve as a resource for the community and to create a collaborative environment for the college’s faculty, staff and students.
The event will kick off Thursday evening with a screening of the documentary “The Wanderer,” produced by Tyler Bagwell, an associate professor of speech communications at the college. The film focuses on the Savannah-based slave-owner Charlie Lamar and the way in which he tried to covertly transport enslaved Africans to Jekyll Island in 1858 in a luxury yacht named “Wanderer.”
The screening is open to all and will be followed by a discussion and reception.
The showcase will continue Friday morning, when faculty will present their scholarship, through citation recognitions, research posters and reflective discussions. Topics will include economics, anthropology, war, environmental sustainability, community service, math, procrastination, literature and generational differences.