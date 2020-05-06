College of Coastal Georgia announced Monday a plan to distribute $1.4 million in grant to eligible students through the Coastal CARES grant program.
The grants are part of efforts by the college and the University System of Georgia to alleviate some of the financial stress caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualifying students will be eligible for one or more levels of funding.
“Many Coastal Georgia students are working their way through college, relying on full- and part-time jobs to pay for living expenses and at least a portion of tuition,” said Michelle Ham, vice president for business affairs at the college. “Business closures, even if temporary, have meant the loss of much-needed income for many of these students. We want to do what we can to help. That is what the Coastal Georgia CARES grants are all about.”
Funding for the grants is made possible by the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.
Students can qualify for up to three separate Coastal Georgia CARES grants based on their student status, level of financial need and the degree to which the pandemic has negatively impacted their personal finances.
The college also recently announced that it will waive most fees for the summer semester.
In addition, all College of Coastal Georgia classes this summer will be offered to all students at the in-state tuition rate. The college chose to waive the traditionally higher online and the out-of-state tuition rates.
“Our students mean the world to us,” said college president Michelle Johnston. “Helping them to succeed is our mission and our privilege. If we can lower financial hurdles in their paths to success, we’re going to do everything we can to make it happen.”
Students can learn more about the Coastal CARES grants and explore their eligibility by visiting CCGA.edu/CoastalCARES. Students with additional questions can contact the Bursar’s Office at 912-279-5746 or email bursar@ccga.edu.