The low unemployment rate isn’t just making it difficult for businesses to recruit new employees.
When the job market is strong, colleges also have challenges finding new students, said Pete Snell, vice president of economic development with Coastal Pines Technical College.
Snell made the comments at Wednesday’s Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority meeting in Brunswick. He said the college has created short training programs for people working toward a GED diploma to help them find jobs after they earn their diplomas.
The GED students learn the importance of punctuality and good attendance to keep a job.
The college is also targeting high school graduates who want to enter the workplace. The three-week program for high school graduates will help students learn financial literacy — how to manage a checking account and the importance of paying bills on time.
Officials from World Trade Center Savannah reported on the regional showcase to the international business community. The showcase convinced three Irish companies to locate in the region.
James Coughlin, director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority, said the sale of the old Gilman Paper Co. site in St. Marys is still on the market. A new developer from Atlanta has expressed interest in the site, but Coughlin said he could not identify the developer yet.
Coughlin said a proposed spaceport in Camden County is still generating potential prospects. The Federal Aviation Administration could announce a decision on the environmental assessment for the spaceport by the end of the year, he said.
Ryan Moore, director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority, told authority members about the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development, or GRAD designation, for two industrial sites. And the positive business climate in downtown Brunswick continues, he said.
“There’s a lot of buzzing around town about what’s coming,” he said. “There’s a lot of activity here. The tourism industry continues to flourish.”