Tax season is just around the corner, and a group of College of Coastal Georgia students are already preparing.
These students are getting ready not only for their own tax filings, though. They’re preparing to assist local residents who qualify for help in this process.
Sixteen CCGA students plan to assist local residents in filing their taxes this year, through the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
The VITA program offers free tax help to low-income taxpayers, persons with disabilities and limited-English-speaking taxpayers. All who qualify have a need for assistance in preparing their own tax returns.
IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.
CCGA students will volunteer for the Internal Revenue Service through Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, Inc.
The student volunteers will go through an online training program of approximately 40 hours over the winter break to learn how to interview clients, fill out tax forms and be prepared for tax season after classes resume for the spring semester.
Jim Benton, associate professor of accounting at the college, said most of the volunteers have already taken the tax class he instructs, while other students may have an interest in accounting.
“This program will give students an opportunity to put into practice what many of them have already learned in the classroom — how to work within the federal income tax system,” said Benton, in a press release from the college.
Once certified, the students will work with Debra Powell at Coastal Action Authority and complete a test run to make sure they’re prepared. When tax season begins, students will volunteer their time at the Community Action Authority greeting clients, doing intake and preparing and reviewing taxes before submission.
“This is also a benefit to the community,” Benton said. “It’s an opportunity to help someone with the knowledge and ability you have that they don’t. It helps make the community better. The VITA program was created by the IRS to help communities and it’s an excellent outreach.”
The accounting program at the college is offered as a concentration of the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, within the School of Business and Public Management. Benton said the program is continuing to grow, and he hopes it will soon be offered as a baccalaureate degree.
“The accounting program is not only growing. We’re placing people in internships and accounting firms,” Benton said. “We’re producing quality, educated accounting majors.”