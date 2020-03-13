A class at College of Coastal Georgia is participating in environmental research with worldwide implications.
Kimberly Takagi, an assistant professor of environmental science at the college, along with the students in her class, has adopted an aquatic, robotic float that is currently taking measurements in an ocean on the other side of the world. Named “Mud Skipper” by the class, the vessel is taking measurements that will contribute to the understanding of one of the planet’s most important ecosystems off the coast of Australia.
Mud Skipper is currently underneath the surface of the Southern Ocean near Perth.
The vessel, along with about 200 similar floats, is part of the Southern Ocean Carbon and Climate Observations and Modeling (SOCCOM) project. SOCCOM is a collaborative program focused on understanding the Southern Ocean and its influence on the global climate. The SOCCOM project is administered by the Princeton Environmental Institute at Princeton University in collaboration with other institutions of high education.
The floats are measuring carbon, nutrients and oxygens levels. The research will contribute to the understanding of climate change’s implications on ocean ecosystems.
Takagi learned about the SOCCOM project at a recent conference. Educational institutions are able to adopt and name a float and gain access to its data for classroom instruction.
Takagi’s class at CCGA is now learning how to analyze the Mud Skipper’s data and how to contribute to oceanography research.
“These floats are taking measurements of oxygen, carbon, light, salinity and temperature at depth,” Takagi said. “The floats are programmed to sink for a period of time and then a mechanism will cause them to float back up. The whole time, they’re taking data.”
With the raw data collected by Mud Skipper, Takagi’s students can input the information and plot measurements to see the data visualized. Students will also be able to compare data between floats to analyze and discuss differences or similarities between locations.
“Through this project, I want my students to go through the entirety of the research process, where they get to make some observations about what’s going on in the Southern Ocean,” Takagi said. “I want them to look at the data, do the quantitative comparisons and then make their own conclusions about what processes are occurring.
She hopes that students will take away an understanding and appreciation of large-scale research projects that require the collaboration and skillsets of many people from around the world.
“Science happens regardless of what’s happening in the world politically,” Takagi said. “Scientists generally, to me, want to collaborate and share data for the sake of science and for the sake of furthering the knowledge of humanity. I find that really cool. It’s a place where everyone is on the same playing field. It doesn’t matter where you come from. I think it’s cool that they are allowing anyone to participate in this project.”