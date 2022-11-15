College education majors

College of Coastal Georgia Teacher Candidate Anasia Holland works with a student at Burroughs- Molette Elementary School.

 Provided photo

College of Coastal Georgia and Glynn County Schools continued this year a longstanding partnership that allows education majors at the college to spend time as teacher candidates in local schools.

A group of juniors at the college have worked with educators at Burroughs-Molette Elementary this semester to get firsthand experience.

