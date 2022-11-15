College of Coastal Georgia and Glynn County Schools continued this year a longstanding partnership that allows education majors at the college to spend time as teacher candidates in local schools.
A group of juniors at the college have worked with educators at Burroughs-Molette Elementary this semester to get firsthand experience.
The teacher candidates are earning dual certification in early childhood education and special education. Their program at Burroughs-Molette partly follows a clinical model, where they spend five to six weeks in class at the college, then four weeks at the elementary school.
“Principal Mavis Jaudon and her whole faculty have been so great to us,” said Caroline Geiken, professor of practice of special education at the college. “They’ve opened their arms to us and gave us our own meeting room, which is really special.”
Each class day at the elementary schools begins with a “mini lesson” for the teacher candidates, before they go to assigned classrooms. These lessons focus on important aspects of being a classroom instructor.
Maurice Figueroa, a fifth-grade teacher at Burroughs-Molette, said he believes that having teacher candidates in the classroom benefits both the teacher and the teacher candidates.
“Being once a teacher candidate in college, and as a teacher now, looking back on it, it gives them a realistic experience. It definitely helps them increase their knowledge of classroom management,” Figueroa said.
Anasia Holland and Maria Kollinger, teacher candidates who’ve been assigned to Figueroa’s class, said they’ve benefited from the experience.
“You can see how it affects students and how the accommodations and modifications can improve their success within school,” Holland said. “The teachers are great, super helpful, and give great advice as well.”
Teacher candidate Molly Rowell has been in a classroom before as a substitute teacher, and she said this experience gave her more time to interact with students.
“Now, I get to talk with the kids and find out what they need specifically. I think about their questions and understand how they think,” she said. “As a substitute, I may give them a worksheet to do, but now, I’m learning that all kids can’t learn from a worksheet. You have to spend time with them, modeling how to do things, which is scaffolding.”
Daisy Reddish said she appreciated seeing the variety of students in each class who are at different learning levels.
“In our practicum, we worked with students as a whole, but here, we get to pull individual students back and see who they are individually, and understand how important it is to get to know your students,” Reddish said.
Third-grade teacher Keisha Hamilton said he hopes to help the college students learn how to avoid burnout and set boundaries that will help them be more effective educators.
“I hope this program, the partnership between the college and Glynn County School System, continues. Not only is it beneficial for them, but us as well,” Hamilton said. “As the years go on, they’re in the classroom learning new material that they can pour into us. No one ever gets to the point where they’re not teachable.”