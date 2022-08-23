Thirteen students at College of Coastal Georgia have been recognized for practicing competitive business strategies in a global competition.
Twenty-one students in Dr. Bill Garlen’s Strategic Management summer course participated in this year’s GLO-BUS, an online simulation where teams of students worldwide compete in a global marketplace. GLO-BUS is used in 22 countries by approximately 317 business schools with 32,600 students per year to teach corporate strategy.
Thirteen students earned spots in the GLO-BUS Global Top 50.
Students at GLO-BUS run a digital camera company, with products such as action cameras and drones, in head-to-head competition against companies run by other classmates and students around the world.
Students act as company co-managers and make choices relating to research and development, camera performance, production operations, pricing, workforce compensation, finance and other areas.
Garlen’s curriculum for his capstone class is the GLO-BUS simulation. For the summer course, instead of placing students into teams, Garlen assigned each student their own GLO-BUS company to operate.
This summer, 653 companies from 69 colleges participated worldwide in the exercise.
“In the past spring and fall terms, we’ve normally had one or two GLO-BUS companies reaching a ranking in the Global Top 100. This term, we had 13 companies reach the Global Top 50 in 20 different categories,” said Garlen, director of Business Innovation Development and assistant professor of management. “For the College of Coastal Georgia School of Business and Public Management students to capture 13 — a full 25% — of the Global Top 50 performers, is not only an amazing feat that I am sure much larger colleges would be thrilled to achieve, but also proves the caliber of potential managers that Coastal Georgia is graduating.”
The students who achieved a Global Top 50 ranking and will receive achievement certificates from GLO-BUS are Zara Alexander, Taylor Baldwin, Caroline Carter, Jacquelin Mujica, Nikki Hodge, Eilinora Griffiths, Jason Bennett, Antonia Bashir, Nicholas Heinrich, Trevor Pruitt, Brandon Weaver, Kelly Buker and Austin Brittain.