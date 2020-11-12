Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey made a promise to himself nearly 20 years ago. Every Veterans Day, he would wear his military uniform.
Harvey decided to create this tradition soon after he retired from 29 years of service in the U.S. Air Force because he said the uniform symbolizes the strength and sacrifice that military service represents.
He shared these thoughts during a ceremony hosted Wednesday at College of Coastal Georgia and sponsored by VALOR, the college’s student veterans organization. The event was one of many celebrations held in honor of Veterans Day, including at numerous local schools and at the college.
“We are so fortunate to live in a community that appreciates our veterans so much,” said CCGA president Michelle Johnston. “The college has a long history of supporting our veterans in the pursuit of their education. We are proud that for the sixth straight year Coastal has appeared in the ‘Best for Vets’ list of colleges and universities that best serve veterans and their families.”
More than 81,000 veterans live in the First Congressional District, said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, during his keynote address at the college ceremony. Each one fought for freedoms that Americans are able to enjoy every day, he said.
“Our veterans sacrifice so much, and it’s important we understand why they do it,” Carter said. “It’s important we understand that they don’t do it for accolades. Our veterans didn’t serve our country for showmanship or to get any kind of accolades. They did it for the love of our country. They did it for the love of their citizens, their fellow citizens. They did it for our way of life.”
Students and staff at Frederica Academy celebrated Veterans Day with a morning ceremony, livestreamed to the school’s community, along with other activities throughout the day.
Head of School Scott Hutchinson provided some history of Veterans Day. The event’s origins go back to 1918 and the end of World War I, he said. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson declared Nov. 11 to be Armistice Day.
“In a perfect world, that war, World War I, would have actually been the war to end all wars,” Hutchinson said. “But as we know, it turned out that it wasn’t. On Nov. 11, 1954, after both World War II and the Korean War had been fought, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day.”
Since 1918, more than 1.6 million Americans have been killed or wounded in War, Hutchinson said, and Veterans Day is a chance to show gratitude to those and all who’ve served in this country’s military to protect America and its values.
“On this day, we appreciate veterans — America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen — for their service,” he said. “And we honor them for their sacrifices. They are the ones who have bravely answered the call to defend our freedom, to aid our friends and allies and to turn back aggressors in times of war, time and time again.”
These words of thanks mean a great deal to those who served, Harvey noted at the college ceremony. And the uniform serves as a reminder of what that sacrifice stood for. As long as his still fits, Harvey said he plans to don his uniform each year on Nov. 11.
“People thought I couldn’t fit in my uniform,” he joked. “They really thought I couldn’t. But I said when I retired 20 years ago, almost to the day, that every Veterans Day I will wear my uniform. I will wear it proudly because of what ti stands for.”