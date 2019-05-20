Representatives from College of Coastal Georgia and Glynn County Schools signed an agreement Friday to extend the REACH program, which serves students with mild intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
This is the fifth year the college has partnered with the school district to offer the program, through which students age 18-21 who have successfully completed high school and three years of job-readiness training, are prepared for future employment.
“Seeing the impact that this program is having on these students has been incredible,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “Seeing how much this program means to the students and their families means the world to me as well.”
He thanked the college for its partnership during the Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, signing Friday.
“I think this is the kind of thing that makes a big difference in our community,” Cole said.
Participants in the REACH program receive assessment and instruction both in the classroom and in an on-campus work environment.
They learn how to be independent, have the opportunity to develop social and academic skills and prepare for future jobs.
“We at the college are pleased to be continuing the REACH program because it is working and see that through the students and families who are served by the program,” said Michelle Johnston, president of Coastal Georgia.
Johnston said she took part in her first REACH graduation in December and was able to see firsthand how the program benefits students and families.
“It was really such an incredible time to celebrate what has occurred and the good work of this program,” Johnston said.