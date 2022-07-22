College of Coastal Georgia announced Thursday that it will offer a new Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree beginning this fall.
The degree will be offered through the School of Business and Public Management and has been developed from the Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting. The accounting concentration has seen a 79% increase in student enrollment in the program since fall 2016.
“Being able to offer the Bachelor of Science in Accounting as a major is a game-changer for our students,” said Skip Mounts, dean of the School of Business and Public Management. “Prior to this, our accounting students earned an accounting concentration in our Bachelor of Business Administration program. While the curricula are similar, the credential of an accounting degree has significant value within the accounting profession.”
Community members who have already earned a bachelor’s degree and are considering a new career in accounting will also now have the opportunity to enroll at the college for accounting and business classes only.
Individuals will be able to take accounting and other related classes, such as business law, to learn the content for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam. Combined with a prior bachelor’s degree, the completed courses could accumulate to 150 hours, which is a requirement as a CPA.
“Graduating accounting majors are in such high demand that accounting firms are hiring students from other courses of study to fill accounting positions. Salaries and benefits for accounting majors are at all-time highs, and lifetime career awards cannot be numbered,” said Clint Purser, managing partner at Schell and Hogan, LLP. “An accounting major in the accounting field can choose from so many diverse career paths. The options are almost limitless. The ability of the College to train and graduate accounting majors will fulfill the dreams of so many people for years to come.”
To learn more about the new accounting degree and opportunity for community members, contact Wanda DeLeo, a professor of accounting at the college, at wdelo@ccga.edu.