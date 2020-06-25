College of Coastal Georgia is asking for more time before committing to a proposed performing arts center.
At this time, it is unsure it will be able to commit the necessary financial resources to the project. COVID-19 and its adverse impact on the economy are to blame.
The college recently requested an extension of the June 15 deadline set by the Glynn County Board of Education for an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to be sent related to the construction and operation of a performing arts center on the college campus.
The school board set the deadline in May, but ongoing challenges and uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 required the college to request the deadline be pushed back, said CCGA President Michelle Johnston.
“With uncertainty about the near- and long-term effects of the pandemic on the local economy, forthcoming reductions in state budget allocations and potential impacts on enrollment and philanthropic activity, it would not have been prudent to move forward with an IGA by the given deadline,” Johnston said. “More time is needed to gather information and adequately and accurately assess whether the college can take on the financial responsibilities of operating the center once it is built in light of uncertain economic realities.”
The school board plans to discuss the issue at an upcoming work session.
After voters approved the project through an ESPLOST vote in 2015, the school system and college partnered with community stakeholders to plan for the construction and operation of the center.
The center is to be partly funded by $20 million raised through ESPLOST.
The economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created many unknowns that could affect the plans for the center, Johnston said.
“As a result, the project has been delayed so that we can assess the college’s ability to responsibly move forward,” she said. “We are asking the board of education to elongate the timeline to allow all parties to have the necessary information in hand before taking significant next steps.”
Voters have shown support for the project through two previous successful ESPLOST measures, which Johnston said shows the community recognizes the importance and value of quality arts education and programming in Glynn County.
“The college’s leadership team certainly shares that assessment of the value of the arts,” she said. “We are asking the board of education for the additional time needed to make the kind of considered decision that the taxpayers and project supporters deserve. I expect we will know more within the next month.”