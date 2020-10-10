The number of COVID-19 cases reported by College of Coastal Georgia is low this far into the fall semester, and campus officials say it’s due to student and staff compliance with safety guidelines.
As of Wednesday, 22 students and two employees had reported testing positive for COVID-19 within two days of symptom onset or the date of their test after having been on campus.
Twelve students and one employee reported testing positive, but not being on campus, within two days of symptom onset or the day of their test.
Michelle Johnston, president of CCGA, said she’s grateful the number of COVID-19 cases at the college is low.
“What we’re doing is working,” Johnston said. “This has only been achieved through the vigilance, commitment, care and cooperation of our faculty, staff and students. Our plans for the fall included many health and safety measures, including required face coverings and social distancing, enhanced sanitation protocols, personal daily health checks, to name a few.”
Some colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia are reporting much higher on-campus COVID-19 numbers.
At the University of Georgia, 3,894 students or employees had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to reports. The Georgia Institute of Technology reported 1,020 positive cases since March.
Both universities have seen a decline in cases in recent weeks.
CCGA has the advantage of being a smaller college with a tight-knit campus community.
The college did significant planning prior to returning to in-person instruction for the fall semester, Johnston said.
“Beginning in April and continuing through the summer, under the guidance of the University System office, each institution developed and implemented their own plans to re-open campuses for face-to-face instruction,” she said. “Those plans followed the recommended guidelines of the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
CCGA established “working groups” comprised of faculty and staff that focused on issues like workplace and health safety, academics and outreach, student life, enrollment management, athletics, communication and the fiscal impact of COVID-19.
“Each group developed strategies that allowed us to reopen safely with contingencies should health conditions require us to operate differently,” Johnston said. “The working groups took on the challenging task of working through so many details and variables, and they did it with dedication to providing the exceptional educational quality we are known for in a safe and healthy environment.”
CCGA posts online weekly status reports that reflect the number of students and employees self-reporting positive test results for COVID-19 to the college.
On the website, positive cases are counted based on the date the positive case is reported to the college, not the date of the positive COVID test.
Students, faculty and staff are highly encouraged to self-monitor and to conduct daily health checks before reporting to work, attending class or visiting college offices and buildings, Johnston said.
Any student who exhibits symptoms or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is expected to go home or to their residence hall room immediately.
The student then submits an online report to the college’s COVID-19 Response Team (CRT).
“The team, led by Dr. Michael Butcher, was created to support students who have been exposed to or diagnosed with the virus,” Johnston said. “CRT members act as liaisons between the student and college. The CRT works with the student on next steps, which include getting testing, support services, as well as any necessary academic and housing accommodations.”
If quarantine or isolation is required, students can do so at their home or they can stay at the Coastal Place Apartments, the college’s off-campus residence hall.
College employees who exhibit symptoms or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are expected to notify their supervisor and go home.
“If tested positive, employees are encouraged to create a list of people they have been in close contact with,” Johnston said. “The college works with the Georgia Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing.”
The custodial staff cleans and disinfects all areas used by a person who is sick.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is notified in the event of a positive COVID-19 test.
The college is not currently accommodating external groups for events or facilities as all spaces are used for academic purposes.
Johnston holds monthly virtual town hall sessions for employees to provide updates and information and to answer questions. A town hall for students is scheduled for mid-October.
New precautions in place this semester include virtual orientation sessions, restructured classroom settings and hybrid course formats that incorporate virtual and in-person learning.
“We have signage throughout campus reminding everyone to wear face coverings, social distance, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and to conduct daily health self-checks,” Johnston said.
Students are taking the mandate not to congregate for social events off campus seriously, Johnston said.
The working groups that planned for the start of fall semester recently reconvened to look holistically at the state of COVID-19 cases on campus and to consider any changes that may need to be made for the spring semester.
“Those groups did a great job of looking at the plans and of making some suggestions,” Johnston said. “I would say there wasn’t anything that was a huge departure from what we’ve done from the fall.”
The college plans to refresh its signage and notices on campus to keep the message front and center, Johnston said.
“We would make changes as the CDC or Department of Public Health guidance changes,” she said. “We would definitely make any changes we would need to in the spring that would accommodate that.”
The college will transition into only virtual classes for the week of instruction after the Thanksgiving break and before finals begin. All on-campus services will still be open, including the library, dining and residence halls.