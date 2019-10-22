Connection across generations can begin with a conversation.
Neda Moinolmolki hoped to see the students in her adulthood and aging psychology class at College of Coastal Georgia understand this concept through firsthand experience. So this semester, Moinolmolki, an assistant professor of psychology at the college, organized a service-learning project at St. Marks Towers, a retirement community in Brunswick, through which her students have planned events for the residents and engaged in inter-generational social opportunities.
“We don’t get a lot of experiences in the classroom setting, right?” Moinolmolki said Thursday, addressing the residents who turned out for the class’s second event at the senior living home. “We learn about content, but it’s very difficult to apply that content most of the time.”
The activity Thursday featured dinner and arts and crafts activities. A month ago, during the first visit, Moinolmolki focused on confronting stereotypes, and the students hosted a discussion of LGBTQ issues, hoping to break down perceived barriers in thinking between the older residents and younger students.
“My students were very surprised at how open many of the residents were,” Moinolmolki said. “Some of them didn’t agree, but still they were interested and they were still talking about it and respecting one another.”
Most of the students in the class are psychology majors with plans to pursue careers in the field.
“I’ve taught this class every other semester, and the one thing that I’ve noticed is no matter how much I try to encourage students to confront their stereotypes and we talk about it in class, they leave and they still have those preconceptions in their mind,” Moinolmolki said.
In their future jobs, though, she said the students will work with inter- generational groups and will need to help support open communication.
“It provides them with the skills to help those individuals learn to communicate more effectively with people who are from a different generational background,” she said. “I think it’s just vital because even if they go into nursing they’re going to be interacting with people of various age ranges. And they should have the skills to know how to rightfully communicate things that may be a little bit more challenging.”
The session Thursday focused more on developmental milestones for aging adults.
The students guided the residents through arts and crafts activities that not only provided chances to socialize but also focused on the residents’ fine motors skills.
CCGA has placed significant emphasis in recent years on service-learning, which is incorporated into many courses offered at the college. Service-learning aims not only to provide students with a chance to apply classroom concepts in a real-world setting but also to benefit the community by allowing the college to partner with local groups and businesses.
Moinolmolki required her students to, in three separate groups, plan an evening of activities for the residents at St. Marks. She made them responsible for all details in the planning, from the budgeting to the catering to leading the activities.
“It gave them that experience to learn how to plan things for some of the agencies that they’ll be working with in the future,” she said.
Moinolmolki also encouraged other local groups to take the opportunity to plan events for St. Marks residents.
“St. Marks Towers is always looking for community partners to come in and do activities like this,” she said. “They don’t get it very often.”