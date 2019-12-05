A textbook can create the learning foundation, but it cannot provide a real-life learning experience.
So Carol Geiken, a lecturer of special education in College of Coastal Georgia’s School of Education and Teacher Preparation, partnered this semester with C.B. Greer Elementary School and brought the 26 students in her “Exploring Diverse Populations” class to the elementary school for more than a month so her students could work directly with students and teachers.
C.B. Greer provided classroom space for the college students to meet in and allowed the students to work with small groups in teachers’ classes.
“We’ve been working with one to three students in the class, and we’ve just been helping them” said Lexi Harmon, a junior education major at College of Coastal Georgia. “Most of the students have needed more support in the classroom and have needed more individualized support.”
The partnership is a win-win for both the college and the school, said Carter Akins, principal at C.B. Greer Elementary.
Greer is always looking for additional volunteers, whether they be parents, community members or local education students, to come in and support the school, Akins said.
And the college students have a chance to work in a real-world environment, he said.
“These are some future potential candidates that maybe would be interested in working at my school one day,” Akins said. “… They’re getting hands-on experience, but then at the same time we’re probably helping them grow and learn as well.”
The college class learned this semester about different disabilities students may have and studied techniques and strategies to support those students, Geiken said.
And at C.B. Greer, the college students worked with the same one to three elementary students throughout their entire time at the school.
The college students said the experience taught them not only about their own teaching styles but about the teacher styles of others as well.
They also received exposure to a new school culture.
“I’m very appreciative of Mr. Akins for having all 26 of us come,” Geiken said. “… They’ve opened arms for us … It’s just been a great partnership.”
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.