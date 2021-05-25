The College Park drainage project is about to become a reality after years of discussion.
County commissioners are advertising for grant writer/administration services to help with the grant administration, said Monica Hardin, the project manager.
It will take anywhere from 40 to 60 hours to write the grant proposal. The county has a grant writer on staff, but the Department of Community Affairs requires the county to show site readiness for grand administration services.
County officials will be seeking some with the experience needed to acquire the grant.
“Statements of qualifications and proposals are being requested from consultants with a strong record in successfully assisting local governments with grant writing for and implementation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs,” she said.
The responding firms should be qualified to provide grand administration and related services including preparation of the grant application, Environmental Review Record, draw and disbursement requests.
The willing bidder will also help with financial administration of the grant funds and record keeping; assist with public hearings, and any required acquisition. Other responsibilities include assisting the engineer/architect with preparation of bid documents, advertising the conducting the bid opening, helping with related labor requirements including weekly payroll review and employee interviews, helping to meet Affirmatevely Furthering Fair Housing requirements and preparation of close-out documents.