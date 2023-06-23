It may not look like there has been any progress in the long promised College Park drainage project, but that would not be accurate.
Lots of work is ongoing behind the scenes in preparation for the actual work, but has not been determined when the actual work will begin, said Garrow Alberson, city engineer for the city of Brunswick.
He could say for certainty that the work on the first of four phases will not begin in 2023.
Funding for the $12 million project is secure thanks to a $10.6 million community development block grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, with the remaining funding coming from the city and Glynn County.
The College Park area has had flooding problems for years that Alberson said will be resolved once the work is completed.
“We’re working as hard as we can do,” Alberson said.
There is still some property acquisition and right-of-way acquisition needed to be done, he said. Once the design and permitting is completed, work will begin on the first phase which is on an outfall canal, followed by the second phase which is the actual drainage improvements in the College Park area.
The third and fourth phases will be drainage improvements west of Altama Ave., he said.
“Construction will begin as soon as a design is complete, and permits are in place,” he said. “There’s still some work to do.”