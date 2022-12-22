Art stimulates the mind and adds beauty to the world.
Jean Hurst, a lifelong educator and former wife of the late Ralph Hurst, a painter and sculptor, has promoted the importance of artwork for many years, and her recent donation to College of Coastal Georgia will ensure that many more in this community can experience art’s impact.
The college celebrated this week the opening of a new College of Coastal Georgia Art Gallery in the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the Brunswick campus. The gallery features the Jean Hurst Collection of Works by Ralph Hurst.
Jamie Bessette, vice president for advancement at CCGA, speaking for the college’s president Michelle Johnston, thanked Jean Hurst for her generosity and patience over the past several years as the gallery was installed.
“I know this will be a source of inspiration for our students and of pride for our college for years to come,” he said.
Jean and Ralph Hurst were founders of the Community Foundation of North Florida. They also established The Ralph Hurst Art Gallery at Tallahassee Community College through the donation of their art collection.
Ralph Hurst, who died in 2003, was a member of the Florida State University faculty for 27 years, and he taught ceramics, constructive design, woodworking, synthetics and art education.
Jean Hurst worked for more than 60 years in academia as a professor and administrator. She also worked in business and community service.
Following the loss of her husband, Jean Hurst served for five years as director of the University of Georgia Conference Center in Tifton, before moving to St. Simons Island.
Many of the Hursts’ acquaintances attended the gallery opening Tuesday, and Jean Hurst admitted at the podium that she felt emotional seeing everyone.
She shared stories of her late husband’s life and his long commitment to his art.
“He was an amazing person,” she said. “People loved him. And I think when you look at his work you can find how wonderful and loving he was as a person because I think everything he created was a work of love for him. I’ve never known anybody with the creativity and the passion he had.”
He loved to work in alabaster, and many of those sculptures are on display in the new gallery. The exhibit also includes paintings and other types of art he made.
“He worked in every medium you can imagine,” Jean Hurst said.
She said she was proud of college’s work to create the gallery.
“Why did I give it? Because both Ralph and I were educators, and we wanted our work — his work and my efforts to help promote it — to be an inspiration, educational and enjoyable,” she said. “And that’s what art should be.”
Ralph Hurst created thousands of art pieces during his life, and he worked hard to share those works and to promote the art of others in the communities that he lived.
“I was very blessed to have had an experience of living with him for 13 years,” Jean Hurst said. “… Why donate this work? Because it’s important to have art in your life. If you don’t have art in your life, if you’re missing an awful lot and I encourage you to do everything you can to keep art a part of your life.”