College of Coastal Georgia recently honored the first two recipients of a scholarship honoring the legacy of a faculty member who passed away in 2021.
The Dawana Gibbs Nursing Scholarship is a community-supported scholarship that friends, family, community members, former co-workers, college faculty and staff have given to. The scholarship supports aspiring nurses.
The first two recipients of the scholarship are Associate of Science in Nursing students Shannon Evertsen and Kevin Howard.
Gibbs, an associate professor of nursing, died in September 2021. She was a champion for students and emphasized a culture of compassion in nursing, according a release from the college.
Gibbs graduated from then Brunswick Junior College in 1984 and returned in 1992 to teach. In honor of her work, the Dawana Gibbs Nursing Scholarship was formed in 2021, and since its creation, more than 100 people have contributed to the scholarship in her memory.
“Dawana was such a strong advocate for students and for their success,” said Lydia Watkins, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the college. “This scholarship is a wonderful way to honor her memory and legacy with the nursing program. She would be proud to know that so many students will be able to attend the college and become future nurses because of the Dawana Gibbs Nursing Scholarship.”
Howard plans to pursue his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at CCGA. He’s currently doing an externship in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
Evertsen will also pursue her bachelor’s in nursing at the college and works in the emergency room of the Southeast Georgia Health System in Camden.
The Gibbs family said they are grateful to those who have shown their support and given towards the scholarship.
“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love shown our family through gifts to Dawana’s scholarship,” according to a family statement. “The family wanted to keep Dawana’s legacy alive for many more generations of nurses, and we are excited to celebrate the first recipients.”
Those interested in contributing to the Dawana Gibbs Scholarship can visit www.ccga.edu/Dawana.