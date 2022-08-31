College of Coastal Georgia is planning to host a series of job fairs as a way to help area employers recruit prospective employees.
Employers have already totally booked spaces for the events planned Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. There are also “employer spotlights” for employers unable to attend the scheduled job fairs or for those who need additional recruiting time on campus.
The job fairs are open to the general public.
The first event, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, features jobs and internships available this fall.
Brian Weese, director of career and academic advising at the college, said 28 employers have signed up for the event at the Campus Center.
Job applicants do not have to be college students or graduates to attend the event and apply for the jobs.
Employers at the event range from the Navy and Glynn County Fire Rescue to golf courses, restaurants, health care and retail businesses.
Weese recommended applicants bring plenty of resumes, “dress for success” and be engaging with prospective employers.
“The employee climate is anyone who wants a job can get a job,” he said. “The employment climate is there are more jobs than job seekers.”
Employers will be at separate tables where they can conduct interviews and in some instances, offer an applicant a job on the spot.
In the past, job fairs have been held on the third Thursday of the month for Coastal Georgia students. But Weese said the need for employers to find workers led to the decision to hold job fairs for anyone looking for work.
Graduates from the college find many employment opportunities in the region, he said. The majority, 64% of them, get their first job out of college in Glynn County, Weese said.
An estimated 80% of the college’s graduates find jobs in Coastal Georgia and 90% find jobs in the state of Georgia, he said.
The Oct. 20 event is timely for employers looking to fill jobs for the holidays.
The Nov.17 job fair is looking ahead to spring jobs and internships.
The format for both events is similar to the one on Sept. 15, Weese said.