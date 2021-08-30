College of Coastal Georgia students are back on campus for their fall semester, and the college is continuing to encourage all on campus to get vaccinated and to wear face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fall semester began Aug. 16, and while enrollment numbers for this semester are still in flux, the college has seen a slight increase in the number of students from the Coastal Georgia area as well as students returning from a temporary pause in their enrollment.
“I really can’t fully describe how much we were anticipating and excited about this fall semester, and all of our plans to welcome new students and returning students,” said Michelle Johnston, president of CCGA.
The number of freshmen students from local counties increased this semester, while the number of out-of-state students has held steady, Johnston said.
The college has also seen a 2% increase from last year in the number of former students who previously took a pause from their enrollment at the college.
Financial incentives offered by CCGA may play a role in that, Johnston said.
“We did have in a state designation that came out in June that the college was named the No. 1 best value of colleges and universities in the state of Georgia, and I think that our quality, our return on investment and our cost, all of those things have factored into that,” Johnston said.
The college will also begin a second eight-week term in mid-October.
“We have courses that go for a whole semester, but we also have additional ones that will start in mid-October, so we know that we’re already having students planning to start in mid-October and take classes then,” Johnston said.
Staff at the college are continuously meeting to discuss plans and make changes to adjust to the ongoing pandemic, Johnston said.
The college reports its most recent COVID-19 case numbers online each Monday. Last week, the college reported 30 new cases among students and three among employees.
“Right now we are asking employees, students and guests to wear face coverings or masks,” Johnston said. “We are asking everyone that can do so to get their vaccine. We are providing incentives and encouragements for our students and employees to be fully vaccinated.”
An off-campus residence designated last year for quarantine space will continue to serve that purpose, and the college is continuing to promote messaging asking students and staff to get vaccinated and wear masks.
All University System of Georgia institutions, including CCGA, are required to return to “back to normal” operations this semester, Johnston said, which means that any courses that switched to online or hybrid formats during the most recent academic year must return to a face-to-face format. Classes that were offered in an online or hybrid format before the pandemic began are able to continue being offered in that format.
“Most of our courses here at the college are in person, so primarily face-to-face,” Johnston said.
The college has several initiatives taking place this semester, including the use of $3 million in funding provided by the state legislature that will be used to renovate the Andrews Center on campus.
The center is a centralized hub that includes offices for financial aid, technology services, the on-campus deli, registrar, college police and more.
“We’re in the process now of kind of working through the timeline and the details of that, but that will be something in the works this year,” Johnston said.
Planning for the new performing art center will also take place this year, she said, following the Glynn County Board of Education’s approval of an intergovernmental agreement for the project in June.
The college will also create a new cybersecurity lab on campus this semester.
The USG recently released the economic impact of its institutions across the state. CCGA’s economic impact locally was $99.7 million last fiscal year, and the college created 1,036 jobs in the community as well.
“Considering the devastating effects of the pandemic in 2020 and into this year, we’re really proud to have contributed that much to the area and we hope to make an even bigger impact in fiscal year ’21,” Johnston said.
She said she hopes to see the college make a significant impact in the community and in students’ lives this semester.
“We just continue to be committed to our every student every time philosophy here and making sure that students’ needs are taken care of, but also that we’re really challenging students and making sure that they’re prepared in this world that’s ever-changing, as we’ve seen from the pandemic,” Johnston said.