College of Coastal Georgia recently promoted three members of its faculty and staff to top positions at the college.
Andrea Wallace, Lydia Watkins and Michelle Ham recently assumed new roles at the college.
Wallace has been promoted to dean of arts and sciences. Watkins has been named the Southeast Georgia Health System Distinguished Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. And Ham will serve this year as the new vice president for business affairs.
Wallace has taught chemistry at Coastal Georgia for 24 years. She most recently served as assistant vice president for academic planning, assessment and faculty engagement, and interim dean of the School of Arts & Sciences.
“I am both honored and thrilled to take on the role of dean of Arts & Sciences at the college,” Wallace said. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have such wonderful faculty, staff and administration around me whose full focus is on helping our students be successful and realizing their dreams. This is a wonderful time to be at College of Coastal Georgia. There is much growth and new opportunities around every corner.”
Watkins had a career in nursing and academia before she came to the college seven years ago. Prior to this promotion, she served as Bachelor of Science in Nursing program coordinator and the chair of nursing and health sciences.
“As the dean, I have the wonderful opportunity to lead an extremely committed, innovative, creative faculty as we continue to help our students reach their career goals,” Watkins said. “I have seen some extraordinary students graduate and become excellent nurses and health care providers, and realize that helping them achieve their goals is one of the most rewarding jobs one could have. I look forward to working with our community partners, supporters, faculty and students as we continue to grow and enhance this nationally recognized program.”
Ham will lead the college’s Office of Business Affairs after serving as interim vice president for seven months.
Business Affairs, a multi-faceted department at the college, encompasses budgeting human resources, accounts payable and receivable, plant services and more. Ham came to the college in 2010.