College of Coastal Georgia is planning to double the size of the Nunnally Health and Science Building as part of a plan to bolster the nursing program.
Michelle Johnston, college president, made the announcement at Wednesday’s Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Johnston told the audience that Georgia has an estimated 65,000 vacant nursing positions.
Expanding the program will not be as simple as adding more desks in classrooms to add more students. With a cap of 20 students per instructor in nursing programs, it will be a matter of finding more faculty members, she said.
It’s part of a plan to help solve the local and regional challenges of finding employees.
“We help solve real world problems,” she said.
Another priority for the college is to help solve local workforce demands. There are plans to erect a building dedicated to the hospitality industry.
The College of Coastal Georgia was the first in the state to offer a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management.
“We want to attract people from all over the world, the country, the state,” she said. “Students who come to us stay here after they graduate.”
Johnston said the college was rated the best value for higher learning in the state last year and has had an economic impact of $500 million on the region the past five years.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said tourism is still setting records, but the demand is leveling off.
Bed tax collection is 38% ahead of last year, and 11% ahead of last year for the month of June.
An estimated $12 million in bed taxes were collected last year, another record.
“The giant gains are slowing down,” McQuade said.
The meeting opened with a presentation by Jenna Lightfoot, a representative from St. Mark’s Towers in Brunswick. She explained the history of the nonprofit independent living home for seniors 62 and older. The complex has a waiting list of two years for tenants to move into one of the 150 one-bedroom apartments.
Lightfoot said residents can earn no more than $42,000 to qualify to live there, and rent is capped at 30% of a tenant’s income.
She said there are many misconceptions about St. Mark’s Towers in the community that make it challenging to generate donations and community support. Currently, a new roof is going on one of the towers. The elevators in both buildings need upgrades and there is other work that can only be done with the help of donations.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful also announced a new campaign designed to deal with the No. 1 litter problem here: cigarette butts. Local businesses are being asked to have an employee police the grounds surrounding their business for cigarette butts as a way to highlight the beauty of the Golden Isles.