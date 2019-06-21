College of Coastal Georgia announced Thursday that James M. “Jamie” Bessette has assumed the role of Vice President for Advancement for the college.
Bessette previously served as vice president of enrollment management and marketing at the University of Rio Grande, the vice president for marketing and communications at the University of Charleston and director of advancement services at the University of Montevallo.
“I am excited to be joining the Mariner family,” Bessette said, in a press release. “I am eager to work with Dr. Johnston and the rest of the leadership team to expand the reach of the College of Coastal Georgia, inviting more students to benefit from its high-quality education and welcoming more supporters to partner with this exceptional institution.”
Bessette has also worked in sales and marketing leadership roles at several Fortune 500 financial services and telecommunications companies.
He earned an undergraduate degree in business studies at the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of Montevallo. He also holds an Accredited in Public Relations (APR) designation.
Bessette replaces Scott Williamson, who has served as the interim vice president for advancement since April 2018.
“We are so fortunate to have Jamie Bessette leading our advancement efforts at the college,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college. “He has demonstrated tremendous drive and creativity in both his private sector and higher education backgrounds. Jamie is an exceptional leader and is passionately committed to student success. He will be a great asset to our team.”