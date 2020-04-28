College of Coastal Georgia recently announced that Amy Sneed will serve as the new chair of the Department of Education and Teacher Preparation.
Sneed served as interim chair of the department for the 2019-2020 academic year.
She has worked with the college since 2016, when she joined the faculty as an assistant professor of middle grades education.
Sneed has a long career as an instructor and mentor for student teacher-candidates.
“We know that great teachers matter,” Sneed said. “The work of our department is more important than ever as we prepare candidates to skillfully facilitate and deepen learning with a range of students.”
Sneed said she looks forward to working closely with faculty to strengthen pathways to the education program, expanding partnerships and evolving programs to support the success of teacher-candidates and influential teachers and leaders in the profession.
Johnny Evans, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the college, said Sneed will carry on the college’s tradition of producing quality educators.
“We are more than delighted to have Dr. Amy Sneed take on this position as chair,” Evans said. “Her experience in teaching future educators and success in creating meaningful community partnerships makes her a true asset to our education department.”