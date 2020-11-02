College of Coastal Georgia recently appointed Joseph Lodmell as the new director of the Camden Center, an extension of the college’s campus.
Lodmell has served as interim director since August 2019 and succeeded Bill Garlen.
Lodmell is a long-time resident of Camden County. He has 26 years of leadership experience in the U.S. Navy and deep connections to the Naval base and Camden community, according to a release from the college. He has also served as a faculty member for the college for many years.
“Mr. Lodmell has led the center with excellence and has developed new connections with the naval base and within Camden County,” said Johnny Evans, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the college. “I am pleased to announce that we are removing ‘interim’ from his title and naming him the director of the Camden Center.”
The Camden Center is an extension center of CCGA located in Kingsland. The campus offers a variety of core courses in humanities, mathematics, social sciences, natural sciences, business and education. The center also houses the college’s culinary arts associate degree program.
“The Camden Center is the place for young Camden County graduates to easily and affordably take their first steps toward a college degree,” Lodmell said. “For moms and dads, it is a place to start a degree or finish a degree they may have started years ago before life got in the way, and it is a place for our Kings Bay military members and their families to continue their education. We are proud to provide such an invaluable service to the community, and are looking forward to building more relationships throughout Camden.”