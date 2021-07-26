College of Coastal Georgia announced last week the launch of new Coastal Online program, a central hub for connecting current and prospective students with online degree programs.
Coastal Online is a one-stop-shop where students can apply, enroll and engage in a number of programs that are designed specifically for 100 percent online delivery. This means all course requirements can be met in the online format.
Joe Lodmell, director of the college’s Camden Center, is coordinating the rollout of Coastal Online.
“A goal of Coastal Online is for our team to make the process of applying, enrolling and registering for our online programs — especially for the working adult students — as easy and smooth as possible,” he said.
The college’s online degree programs aim to offer students a more flexible way to earn their degree while working full-time, taking care of family or tending to other matters. Students are able to learn in their own environment and at their own pace.
Coastal Online can be found at www.ccga.edu/online.
The following programs are offered through Coastal Online:
• Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Bachelor of Applied Science in Workforce Management and Leadership.
• Bachelor of Science in Public Management with a concentration in Non-Profit Management & Leadership.
• RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.