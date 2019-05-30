College of Coastal Georgia and King and Prince Seafood Corporation signed an agreement last week that will help the company’s employees access higher education.
The agreement is part of the college’s Leveraging Education Attainment through Partnerships (LEAP) program.
The program is an opportunity for the college to formally partner with employers in the Golden Isles and provide a pathway for employees to attend the college. The goal is to create a more educated workforce in the area.
“One thing about King and Prince is that we’re committed to learning — a lifetime of learning, whether it’s on the job training, technical education or an academic degree,” said Mike Alexander, president and CEO of King and Prince Seafood Corporation, in a press release from the college. “I appreciate what the College of Coastal Georgia has brought to the community — work resources, people who want to stay and work here and youth into the community. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”
The program offers a personalized review of prior educational work and the creation of an educational action plan, prior learning assessment to determine if academic credit can be awarded and a waived application fee.
Michelle Johnston, president of the college, emphasized the importance of continued education during the signing ceremony.
“We want to see every student through to the completion of their degree and assist them in reaching their goals,” she said. “It’s important to help students find their fit and show that there’s a place for everyone.”
The college offers opportunities for online courses that give employees flexibility and a learning assessment that evaluates an individual’s portfolio of work to see how that can be turned into academic credit, Johnston said.
“The college and King and Prince coming together and working like this is a match made in heaven,” Johnston said. “Thank you for giving us this opportunity.”
Those interested in participating in the LEAP program can email Kim Burgess, adult pathways admissions counselor at the college, at kburgess@ccga.edu or call 912-279-5701.
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.