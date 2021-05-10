More than 300 members of the Class of 2021 graduated Saturday during College of Coastal Georgia’s spring commencement ceremony at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The commencement was held in a modified format, with five separate ceremonies taking place throughout the day to allow for social distancing among graduates and their friends and family. The events were also streamed live from the college’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
“Just because this ceremony looks and feels a little different, it is no less special, no less significant and no less important, graduates, because you have earned this,” said Johnny Evans, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the college.
CCGA President Michelle Johnston offered each graduate an opportunity during the ceremonies to stand and face their loved ones and thank them for the support that helped each person reach this milestone.
“I am incredibly proud of you,” Johnston told the graduates. “What we do today is the most important work at the college — certifying that with fortitude, with perseverance and dedication you have earned this degree, and today you become a part of the history of the College of Coastal Georgia. And you will forever be connected to this institution.”
Kelsey Rios, who served three years as president of the college’s Student Government Association, gave parting words to her fellow graduates. The words that kept coming to mind, she said, as she wrote her commencement address were “thank you.”
“Thank you for choosing me as your president for the past three years,” she said. “Thank you for allowing SGA to be your voice.”
The graduates’ experiences at the college have shaped their thinking and their passions, she said.
“It’s your time now,” Rios said. “Not only with your words but your actions to walk out with what we’ve learned with our time here. This isn’t just my speech. It’s yours. This is your pedestal to climb up on, your diploma to grab, your hard work accomplished.”