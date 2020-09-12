Throughout American history, tragedy has served as a unifying force.
This year, despite social distancing precautions in place because of the pandemic, communities across the nation found ways to collectively remember the tragic events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
A ceremony on the campus of College of Coastal Georgia Friday brought people together at the same time the second plane had torn into the Twin Towers in New York City 19 years earlier.
A moment of silence was observed at 8:46 a.m. at the college in remembrance of the moment the first plane hit. A ceremony followed at the campus flagpole.
“We want to remind everyone what happened 19 years ago,” said Nathan Noe, president of the Veterans Academic Learning Opportunities & Resources student organization, which hosted the event. “For myself, I was 6 years old. I was in first grade at an elementary school. The announcements came on, and our principal came across and said, ‘There’s been an attack,’ and that we were leaving school early that day.”
Noe didn’t understand at the time that the largest terror attack on American soil had just occurred. But around the world, waves of shock rippled. And in America, time seemed to freeze for everyone old enough to recognize the significance of what they were seeing, so much so that looking back most can remember where they were and what they were doing that morning.
Four planes, in a coordinated attack, were hijacked. Two struck the Twin Towers, and a third was flown into the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. A fourth was crashed in an empty Pennsylvania field, thanks to the brave actions of the passengers on board, all of whom died.
In total, 2,996 lives were lost that day.
Michelle Johnston was driving onto a college campus in the Central Time Zone when the first plane struck. She was with her students in their 8 a.m. class when the second plane hit and the news was confirmed that the crashes were not accidental events.
“You could hear a pen drop in that classroom,” said Johnston, who today is president at CCGA. “I will never forget the sound of the chatter and the discussion of my students and the way that that completely stopped, and we sat there in silence trying to understand and trying to process what had occurred.”
Johnston called for those in the audience Friday to remember the lives lost, the families affected and the heroic acts of first responders, military personnel and everyday citizens that day.
“We realized in the wake of this tragedy that we were all humans, that we were all alike more than we were different,” she said. “And that no matter our politics or our religion or our background or our culture, we’re all Americans.”
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey recalled being in the middle of an interview on Jekyll Island, where he worked 19 years ago as human resources director. Notified by a colleague that something horrible had happened, Harvey ended the interview and found a television to turn on. Then, like many Americans that day, he stared in horror as the events unfolded onscreen and the significance of the attack washed over him.
Harvey had recently retired from a 29-year career in the United States Air Force with the ranking of chief master sergeant, the highest ranking for enlisted personnel.
But standing in front of the television that day, Harvey said he felt called to enlist again in the military and defend his country.
“I couldn’t believe what I saw,” he said. “I stood there just in awe … But in that same moment I was ready and prepared to go back on active duty.”
It’s on Americans today, Harvey said, to continue being unified and standing for the ideals this country upholds.
“An attack on the least of us is an attack on all of us,” he said. “That’s what we felt at that time.”