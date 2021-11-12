Nelbert St. Clair was in his car at 6 a.m. driving to work in Reno, Nev., when he first heard news of the 9/11 attacks.
St. Clair, who at that time worked for the Nevada National Guard, noticed the radio news broadcast had gone strangely silent. Then the announcer’s voice returned.
“His name was Bill, and he said, ‘We’ve got some shocking news. Two airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center towers,’” St. Clair recalled Thursday during a Veterans Day ceremony at College of Coastal Georgia. “So at that point, I just stepped on the gas, and I walked into work and the place was chaos.”
St. Clair was one of many veterans who shared their stories and reflected on their time serving in the United States military during Veterans Day events throughout the Golden Isles on Thursday.
St. Clair, who served 24 years in the military, said his first deployment opened his eyes to the true importance of a military member’s role in protecting American freedoms.
“It makes you appreciate the sacrifices being made,” he said.
Michelle Johnston, president of the college, said she feels fortunate to live in a community that appreciates its veterans.
“The college has a long history also of supporting our veterans in pursuit of their education,” she said.
Military Times Magazines has recognized CCGA for the past six years as a “Best for Vets” institution, Johnston said.
“The college is honored to be a part of helping our veterans and their family members realize their dreams, new careers and opportunities as teachers, nurses, business leaders, civil servants and so much more,” she said.
Frederica Academy also took time Thursday to celebrate the nation’s veterans during a morning ceremony at the school.
“On this day, we appreciate veterans — American soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and Coast Guardsmen — for their service, and we honor them for their sacrifices,” said Scott Hutchinson, head of school. “They are the ones who have bravely answered the call to defend our freedom, to aid our friends and allies, to turn back aggressors in times of war time and again.”
Cpl. Dick Smith, a veteran who served during the Vietnam War, shared with Frederica students his experiences and the reasons he chose to serve.
“Freedom is not free,” he said. “We have to have someone out there to protect those freedoms and our safety.”
Smith served in the Marine Corps in the late 1960s and later served in Vietnam.
“I was in Vietnam in 1967, where I fought with the finest marines ever,” he said. “We had many marines killed and wounded in combat. These marines were volunteers and were there to serve our country, whatever the situation, and protect the freedoms of other people in other countries.”
He told the students he hoped to impress upon them the importance of honoring America’s veterans.
“It is important also to remember and honor the families of these men and women,” Smith said. “They suffered and sacrificed when knowing their family members or friends were in harm’s way. I experienced that myself. I never knew it until I got home, and my sisters told me how much my mom and dad suffered.”
Veterans have sacrificed much to ensure Americans remain free, Smith said.
“We are here today free to do what we want when we want, while we want, while around the world our country’s military men and women sacrifice for us, as our veterans … did in their day and time,” he said. “Thank a veteran in your family or maybe a friend’s family who served and sacrificed. This will be very much appreciated by any veteran. It is by me, that’s for sure.”