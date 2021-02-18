Funding for the design of a major expansion project at the Brunswick campus of Coastal Pines Technical College is back on the table.
A local group of business leaders reported the news during Wednesday’s Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority meeting.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said he and other business leaders recently learned about the support for funding during their annual trip to Atlanta to meet with state lawmakers.
An estimated $1.2 million in state funding for the planning and design of what will be known as the Business & Technical Center, Golden Isles was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $35 million, 93,765-square-foot building will be large enough to offer a wide range of high-demand technical training. New courses that will be on the curriculum include advanced manufacturing, aviation maintenance, computer information systems, electrical construction and maintenance, welding and joining technology and air conditioning.
“The trip to Atlanta was a success,” Moore said.
Authority members discussed a marketing strategy targeting site managers for the upcoming year that will include electronic newsletters with incentives to read them. There will also be virtual presentations during the year to attract potential employers to the region.
“I think it’s a great statewide effort to stay in contact with project managers. These virtual presentation are virtually free,” said Peggy Jolley, a board member.
In fact, some businesses have expressed a preference for the virtual meetings because they have worked so well, she said.
James Coughlin, the authority’s chairman, said there has been a change in strategy that has helped increase occupancy at the industrial parks in Camden County. Instead of trying to find the big employer, Coughlin said the focus has been on attracting small businesses with 15 to 20 employees.
“There’s been a mind-set change,” he said. “Everyone wants the big home run. We’re getting a lot of smaller companies.”
While retail businesses in the Golden Isles continue to recover, restaurants are “certainly suffering,” Moore said.