College of Coastal Georgia will host events next week intended to make enrolling at the college easier.
The Coastal QuickStart events will be a one-stop, pop-up shop for students to register for the upcoming fall semester. The events will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Andrews Center on campus.
Classes begin at the college, in Brunswick and at the Camden Center, on Aug. 16.
The special event is for both new and current students. Attendees will be able to meet with an advisor, register for classes, apply for financial aaid, buy textbooks and complete other necessary steps in preparation for the new semester.
“Although we try to make the college enrollment process as easy as we can, we understand it can be confusing,” said Dr. Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at the college. “The Coastal QuickStart program simplifies things by providing students the opportunity to come to campus to let us guide them through each step of the process — literally.”
College staff will be on-hand to help students and their families. Umfress said he hopes that students will feel like a big weight has been lifted knowing that everything is taken care of for the fall semester.
“I want to see them leave campus on QuickStart days with a confidence that the next time they return, they will be ready for the first day of class,” Umfress said.