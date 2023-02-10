Glynn and surrounding counties are home to crucial facets of African American history, which will be shared and explored throughout February for Black History Month.
Numerous local organizations work to preserve and promote Black history, and several were represented Wednesday at an African American History Roundtable hosted at College of Coastal Georgia. The college will celebrate Black History Month with numerous events in the coming weeks.
History preservation and education is happening across the Golden Isles, including at the fairly new Brunswick African American Cultural Center on Albany Street.
“We’re a nonprofit, and our mission is to preserve local African American history here in the city of Brunswick,” said Aundra Fuller, director. “Actually, it’s to preserve and archive local African American history here in the city of Brunswick as well as to educate and establish cultural awareness.”
The center’s vision is to become a premier location for African American historical information in Brunswick and to be an agent of renaissance in that portion of the city “where African Americans historically lived, worked, played and worshiped,” Fuller said.
“The goal is to create an African American museum on Albany Street where we can actually archive and store historic information,” she said. “We’re excited about that because there’s no designated place in Brunswick where you can go and find African American history. There’s bits and pieces scattered here and there.”
The center will host on Saturday its fourth annual Heritage Walk and 5K race fundraiser. The 1K walk will take participants down Albany Street and include a historical tour of the area.
Participants can register online at theheritagerace.com or onsite at the race, which will begin at 8 a.m.
Along with Fuller, the roundtable discussion at the college this week included Debra Thomas, chair of the Risley Alumni Association, a local group founded 30 years ago to preserve the heritage of the historic Risley High School in Brunswick and to promote educational excellence in the community.
Dana Roberts Beckham, founder of the Genoa Martin Friends of Historic Selden Park Association, said her organization’s aim is to make sure more youth are educated on local African American history.
“We have to make sure that the next generation of children will not grow up without knowing about historic Selden Park, Needwood school and the church, the Wanderer on St. Simons,” she said. “These children are growing up in Glynn County and moving on and not even understanding and knowing that their people have contributed to such great history in this area.”
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute was founded to promote racial and religious harmony and promote social justice, said president LaTayna Abbott-Austin.
The panel included Maurice Bailey from Sapelo Island and residents from other parts of the Golden Isles.
Eunice Moore, whose family history in McIntosh County goes back many generations and who works today to preserve Gullah Geechee history and culture in her community, spoke alongside Jannie Everette, founder of the Thiokol Memorial Project in Woodbine who shared a trailer for the new award-winning documentary “Remembering Woodbine” that tells the story of the 1971 explosion of the Woodbine Thiokol Chemical Plant.
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion at CCGA will continue its celebration of Black History Month with a weekly 1619 Project watch party and discussion every Sunday at 6 p.m. in Stembler Theater at the college.
The 1619 Project is an ongoing initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. The project aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans to the national narrative.
A discussion of the film “The Language You Cry In” is planned for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in Stembler Theatre. The movie tells a scholarly detective story that searches for meaningful links between African Americans and their ancestral past. It bridges hundreds of years and thousands of miles from the Gullah people of present-day Georgia back to 18th century Sierra Leone.
A “Stop Intimate Partner Violence” workshop will take place at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Gould Library’s Active Learning Space on campus.
Facilitated by Valerie Williams, the workshop will educate attendees on the signs of intimate partner violence and provide strategies for avoiding and escaping unhealthy relationships.
A film screening of “The Soul of St. Simons Island” will be offered at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 in Stembler Theatre
The short film was produced and directed by acclaimed jazz musician Willie Ruff and will be presented by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society.