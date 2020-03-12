As young girls begin to ponder what career opportunities lie ahead, some may never consider jobs in STEM fields.
These fields are mostly male-dominated, and girls are frequently guided down other career paths by their families and mentors.
An annual local event, however, aims to open girls’ eyes to what opportunities await them if their passions involve STEM.
College of Coastal Georgia hosted its Expanding Your Horizons program Feb. 29 for fifth- through eighth-grade girls. Nearly 40 students participated in this year’s event.
Michelle Johnston, president of the college, opened the program by welcoming the girls to campus. Numerous volunteers worked with the students throughout the day, including CCGA students, faculty members from the School of Arts and Sciences, which includes mathematics, psychology, biology and chemistry professors, as well as teachers from Glynn and Long counties and local people working in STEM fields.
Those included Mariah Peart, an African American civil engineer; Leigh Karas, a biochemical engineer from Pinova; Dr. Johanna Cole, a chiropractor; as well as health professionals from the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Workshops included “Fun with Acids and Bases,” “Taste the Rainbow,” “Follow the Wave,” “Ew! Germs!” “Fun in Math,” “The Matrix,” and more.
“During the EYH annual events, facilitators plant seeds to keep fifth-eighth grade girls aspiring to eventually serve in STEM fields,” said Courtenay Miller, director of STEM initiatives at CCGA and an assistant professor of mathematics. “As girls progress through the educational system, some lose confidence in their ability to successfully become STEM professionals. It is our desire to build the fifth-eighth grade girls’ confidence by exposing them to practical STEM activities that spark their interest to explore and investigate scientific phenomenon.”
The annual Expanding Your Horizons event is a collaboration between CCGA, Pinova and Glynn County Schools.
“Also, a big thank you to Southeast Georgia Health Systems — specifically DelRia Baisden — who supported this event by encouraging their employees to facilitate workshops,” Miller said.
