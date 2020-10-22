Enrollment is down at most colleges and universities across the nation because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But the impact at College of Coastal Georgia has been barely noticeable, college president Michelle Johnston said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
“We are only slightly down,” she said. “We have only seen a 2% decline. We’ve done a lot in terms of COVID preparations.”
There have been very few cases among students, with nobody in quarantine or isolation at this time, she said.
And considering the student enrollment of nearly 3,500 includes people from 35 states and at least 20 different countries, it’s a tribute to the effort of everyone on campus, she added.
Johnston said the college is attracting students from across the world because of a large number of degrees offered. The college is also trying to meet the needs of the changing job market with plans for new degrees in hospitality and tourism, environmental science and data science, which she said is one of the fastest growing fields.
Johnston said another selling point that has helped the college grow are studies showing graduates earn about $1.2 million more during their lifetimes with a degree from the college.
An important requirement that has led to student success is for them to take three service learning courses to learn about the importance of community involvement. Those who participate in the courses perform better in the classroom and earn degrees at a higher rate, she said.
There are plans to build a residential hall on the Brunswick campus that will house anywhere from 300 to 350 students. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the timing of funding uncertain, but Johnston predicted construction could begin in the near future.
In other business, chamber president and CEO Ralph Staffins III said the annual membership renewal drive has exceeded projections, which tried to take into account potential impacts from the coronavirus outbreak. So far, he said 78 percent of last year’s members have renewed for another year. Another 8% have said they won’t renew, with five percent of those saying the business has new owners or has closed.
New invoices have been sent to members who have not responded in hopes they will renew for another year, Staffins said.