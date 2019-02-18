College earns 2018 Tree Campus USA title

The College of Coastal Georgia has been recognized as a 2018 Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the college’s commitment to maintaining healthy trees on campus.
This is the fourth consecutive year the college has earned the recognition.
The Tree Campus USA program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in the spirit of conservation, according to a press release.
“We’re really proud to be recognized as a Tree Campus USA for 2018,” said Paul Melchor, assistant director of facilities and plant operations at Coastal Georgia, in a statement. “Maintaining the beauty of our campus is the main priority of the Campus Tree Advisory Committee — comprised of faculty, students, staff and community members. We hope others are inspired to take care of their environment for present and future generations.”
Coastal Georgia had to meet the Tree Campus USA program’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, developing a campus tree-care plan, dedicating expenses for its campus tree program, holding an Arbor Day observance and participating in a student service-learning project related to tree conservation.
Across the United States, 364 campuses earned the Tree Campus USA distinction this year.
The Arbor Day Foundation helps campuses throughout the country plant thousands of trees. Tree Campus USA colleges and universities invested more than $51 million in campus forest management last year.
“Tree Campuses and their students set examples for not only their student bodies but the surrounding communities by showcasing how trees create a healthier environment,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a statement.