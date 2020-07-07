College of Coastal Georgia recently announced plans to establish a Commission on Diversity and Inclusion that will develop actions and strategies to drive deep and meaningful change, opposing racism and discrimination.
The commission will advise the college president on issues regarding the creation of policies, practices and outreach that promote a more diverse and inclusive campus community.
The commission is charged with driving cultural and institutional change through exploration, education, understanding and relationship-building.
Quinton Staples, director of diversity initiatives at the college, will chair the commission, which will be made up of representatives from staff, faculty and the student body.
“For me, the commission is essential to helping the college create a thriving environment for the diversity we support and welcome,” Staples said. “In addition, the commission helps the college put its values into action across the campus. In so doing, the college can support best practices in diversity and inclusion at every level and coordinate those initiatives from a central place.”
The commission’s responsibilities will be to create and implement long-term practices that promote diversity and inclusion, monitor campus climate around diversity issues, provide programs for education and dialogue, review college policies and serve as a campus resource for issues and initiatives.
“The events that have occurred over the past few months in our community and beyond involving the deaths of Black Americans have sparked anger, hurt and fear,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college. “They have brought about necessary discussions on race relations and the work that still needs to be done to achieve equality.”
The commission will help the college find ways to be a better and more active leader in the fight to end racism while ensuring a supportive environment for the community, she said.
“We understand that there is vital work that needs to be done — and we will get it done together,” Johnston said.
Staples said he believes the college is uniquely positioned to be a model for this kind of work within the University System of Georgia and for the Brunswick area.
“In terms of how we can self-assess, we need to continue to have difficult conversations and move collectively towards creating more inclusive communities,” he said. “Given the resources of the college, we can help move the needle towards equitable communities.”
The college recently held virtual listening sessions, moderated by Staples, for staff, faculty and students that focused on the current climate of diversity issues and race relations. The sessions allowed participants to share their experiences, concerns and recommendations for improvement and provided campus leadership with a better understanding of issues impacting the campus community.
Along with listening sessions, plans call for mandatory training and ongoing dialogue.