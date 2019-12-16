An education, once earned, can never be taken away.
College of Coastal Georgia celebrated its 2019 fall graduates Sunday at a commencement ceremony at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
“I wouldn’t be able to begin to articulate how much the College of Coastal Georgia has taught me,” said Olivia Clark, a graduate who gave the charge to the class during the ceremony. “But I do know the impact that this place and its people have had on my learning is a gift that will forever be mine.”
Each CCGA graduate goes out into the world as an ambassador for the college, said Michelle Johnston, CCGA president. And each one’s unique story will be the college’s mark on the world.
“What we do today recognizes the most important work of the college,” Johnston said.
Lori George Billingsley, global chief diversity and inclusion officer for The Coca-Cola Company, gave the commencement address. She sprinkled pieces of advice into a story about her own educational and professional journey.
At a young age, Billingsley confessed, she took her education for granted, despite a family legacy of not only earning college degrees but also working hard just to have the opportunity to do so.
“The truth is that despite all of my blessings, when I was your age, I took those for granted,” Billingsley said. “And that led me to make some mistakes.”
She encouraged the graduates to never take their education for granted and to recognize the hard work their diplomas represent.
“Never take your education for granted,” she said. “It’s a sacred thing.”
Billingsley has more than 30 years of public relations experience. She serves on the board of directors of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, Leadership Atlanta, ColorComm, Arete-Executive Women of Influence and Living Water for Girls.
She is a member of the Howard University School of Communications Board of Visitors and is co-chair of American University’s Women’s Network.
She is also an ordained minister.
Billingsley told the graduates she has been on a personal journey to ensure others do not take their education for granted.
She urged them to be leaders and to embrace their role in creating a better future.
“Graduates — claim your seat at the table,” she said. “Every day, decisions are being made that affect each of us and our families. You deserve a seat at the table where those decisions are being made. You might have to ask for it, you might have to fight for it, but don’t ever let anyone tell you that you don’t belong or that your voice doesn’t matter.”
She told them to blaze their own paths.
“Keep the fire for education alive in your family,” she said. “Kindle that spark. Nurture the light that you’ve created here at the College of Coastal Georgia. Mariners, Class of 2019, this is your moment. Congratulations.”