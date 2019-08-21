College of Coastal Georgia students walked into and out of the Clara Wood Gould Memorial Library on Tuesday. They sat down to work at computers and met up with classmates around white boards and in study rooms to collaborate on school work.
In one corner of the building, though, a small disruption caused a little more noise than is usually tolerated in the library.
College faculty, community leaders and other supporters of CCGA gathered for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the library’s recent renovations and expansion.
“The most important thing about this $2 million investment in this college is that it is a compete, 100 percent investment in student success,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college, before she helped cut the shiny blue ribbon hung in the hall of the library’s newest space. “This is about a place for discovery and research. But really, most importantly, as you look at this space, it’s about collaboration.”
The renovation work began in the fall semester of 2018. The University System of Georgia supported the nearly $2 million cost of the work.
“Thank you to the library faculty and staff for the efforts to decrease the impact of construction and renovation on our students,” Johnston said.
The library facility first opened its doors in 1973, on the campus of Brunswick Junior College, and bears the name of the wife of a local Georgia state senator and former regent of the state’s university system.
The Goulds were descendants of James Gould, who built the original lighthouse on St. Simons and served as the first lighthouse keeper in the 1800s.
The college began the library expansion last year in order to adapt to ongoing enrollment growth. Lavender and Associates, based in Statesboro, completed the construction work.
Before the renovation, the library was a little less than 31,000 square feet. The renovation work added more space and modernized other areas of the facility.
“Libraries mean a great deal to communities,” said Don Waters, chair of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and regent for the First District. “… We have to collaborate, work together and share knowledge.”
The library houses a writing center as well as space for student tutoring. New equipment has been added, including three-dimensional printers and virtual reality software, along with more areas for students to work together.
“Those are things that are all about student success,” Johnston said. “They’re about students working together, collaborating, talking, working through things and growing.”