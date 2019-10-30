Regardless of the NCAA’s announcement Tuesday morning, state Speaker of the House David Ralston said he doesn’t expect the General Assembly to authorize payments to college athletes in a manner akin to legislation passed by California’s legislature earlier this year.
“I just think there ought to continue to be a role for amateur athletics, and … so I’m frankly opposed to it,” Ralston said during a swing through Glynn County. He was on his way to Kingsland for a meeting of the state House Rural Development Council. “I don’t sense there’s a great appetite in the House to spend much time on it. I know it’s one of those issues that gets a lot of attention out there. I’m aware of what California did.
“But my question is, if you really drill down into the reasons we ought to do that, where do you stop? We’re recruiting kids now in 9th and 10th grade of high school. Do you extend that to them, or at least juniors and seniors?”
With legislation getting attention in Florida and Illinois, the NCAA’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow student-athletes — a contentious term in itself — to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
The phrase “consistent with the collegiate model” is likely to get a lot of work, but it could provide enough cover to, at the moment, preserve the status quo in major college athletics as various interests work toward a new standard.
Connor Tapp, who produces college football podcasts for 247Sports, tweeted, “The NCAA didn’t actually enact anything, but they did do a major overhaul of their public messaging, which I don’t think is insignificant.”
High-level college athletics are regularly a topic of some talk in Southeast Georgia, but especially this week, with the Georgia-Florida game on tap in Jacksonville. Ralston said he would be going to the game, but will be staying in Glynn County.
Legal sports betting could also be on the table sooner rather than later — Ralston said the discussion on gambling is different this time around.
“We decided what the most sensible thing to do would be to take up all three of the different forms — casinos, horse racing and sports betting,” Ralston said. “I did a special joint committee of the Regulated Industries Committee and the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, and took some of the best of both of those and put them together.
“Last week, they had three days of hearings in Atlanta that were, I think, very interesting. Everybody got to come in and either make a case for one or all three, or opposed to it. I think you’re probably going to see more movement on that this session than at any time in the past. Will something pass? I don’t know — I think it’s too early to say.”
The major task of the next legislative session — the budget — will be a little tougher this coming year than many others, because of budget cuts sought by the Governor’s Office. Ralston said he compliments the Gov. Brian Kemp on his cautionary suggested budget cuts ahead of what’s anticipated to be an economic slow-down next year.
“I’ve been speaker now 10 years, and we’ve managed to get through in a very conservative way, we’ve maintained our AAA bond rating, per-capita spending is right at the bottom in the nation,” Ralston said. “Are there things we can probably cut? Sure there are — we cut things every year, because we have to balance the budget. But I think we’ve been very, very conservative.”
Some good news here, the speaker asserted, is the state is in a much better position for the next recession than it was when he moved into the speaker’s chair. Ralston said presently the state rainy-day fund is at a record level, but in 2010 there was only about two or three days worth of funding left.
Ralston said, “You go to bed at night thinking about those things.”