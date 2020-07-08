College of Coastal Georgia president Michelle Johnston asked the Glynn County Board of Education on Tuesday for a year-long extension on approving an intergovernmental agreement for the construction of a performing arts center on the college campus.
Johnston made the request during the school board’s monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
The Coastal Community Center for the Arts project was approved by local voters in 2015, supported by $20 million raised in ESPLOST funding.
The school board set a deadline of June 15 to receive an IGA from the college. But due to financial uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the college did not meet that deadline and asked instead for an extension.
The University System of Georgia has begun implementing budget cuts at its colleges and universities, including CCGA, which is facing a $3.3 million budget cut, Johnston said.
The timelines created in the past have had to be revisited in light of the financial challenges created by the pandemic, she said.
“We believe in the importance of this partnership, and we want to make sure we’ve done everything we can not to lose something that voters supported twice, for this partnership, without exploring all the paths that we have available,” she said.
Another year will allow the college to determine where it is financially.
School board member Mike Hulsey asked why an IGA draft was not brought to the school board months ago, before the pandemic even began. The college had been going through a process of working with the USG for several months and was preparing to bring the agreement to the board in March, Johnston said. Then, COVID-19 hit.
School board members asked to continue meeting regularly over the next year to keep communications open throughout the process. The school board planned to discuss the issue further in executive session.
During a school board work session held prior to the evening meeting, Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for Glynn County Schools, provided a financial update.
The school system can now officially begin the process of adopting a budget, she said.
The school system has received its official allotment plan from the state. The budget cut was 10 percent, which is less than was once predicted. Glynn County Schools saw a $6.6 million cut from the state this year, due to the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preston said she expects to receive numbers from the tax digest office in mid-July that could affect the final budget. Once those numbers have been received, the school board will announce plans for budget and millage rate hearings before adopting its budget at the start of August. So far, there is not a plan to increase the millage rate.
School board member John Madala suggested the school board consider discussing a raised millage rate, due to the ongoing new challenges presented by the coronavirus and the recent reduction in the school system’s savings fund due to recent lawsuits.
“We’re at the lowest reserve we’ve had since I’ve been on the board,” he said.
The school board also voted to approve an ESPLOST IV resolution, which means the local board of elections will now need to vote on whether to approve adding this continuing sales tax to the ballot in November.