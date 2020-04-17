College of Coastal Georgia students received good news this week.
The college announced Thursday that students enrolled in the summer 2020 semester will receive a cost savings of as much as $500 each.
“We are committed to providing an accessible, affordable, high-quality education for our students,” said Michelle Johnston, president of College of Coastal Georgia. “In these times of uncertainty when financial hardships are affecting so many across our region and our nation, I am pleased to be able to provide some good news for our students.”
All College of Coastal Georgia classes will be offered to students at the in-state tuition rate. The college decided to waive the traditionally higher online tuition rate and the out-of-state tuition rate.
The college is also waiving nearly all fees for the summer term. Enrolled students will only have to pay a general institutional fee and a technology fee.
Fall 2020 tuition and fees will remain the same as rates in the 2019-2020 academic year.
“Our mission is student success,” Johnston said. “For students to be successful, they need to be able to afford to take classes and remain on track for graduation. We are doing everything we can to make sure that happens.”
The college is still accepting applications for the summer terms. More information is available online at ccga.edu/admissions.