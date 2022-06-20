College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of Academic Affairs recently announced the awarding of tenure and promotions to 13 faculty members.
The faculty members have been recognized for their hard work and commitment to providing Coastal Georgia students with academic instruction, and mentoring.
The tenure and promotions will be effective in the 2022-2023 academic year.
“Each one of these phenomenal faculty members has made a significant impact to the life of the college,” said Johnny Evans Jr., provost and vice president for academic affairs at the college. “I am so pleased that they are being recognized for all their hard work and dedication, not only to students, but to their disciplines as well.”
James Benton, an associate professor, will advance to professor of accounting and earned tenure.
Tyler Bagwell, associate professor of communication, also earned tenure.
Faculty members promoted to professor are German Vargas, professor of mathematics; Laura Lynch, professor of mathematics; David Stasek, professor of biology; Jim Fullerton, professor of management; and T. David Reese, professor of finance and economics.
Faculty members who have been tenured and promoted to associate professor are Aurora Pope, associate professor of visual art; Karen Lucas, associate professor of mathematics education; Roscoe Scarborough, associate professor of sociology; Maryanne Sandberg, associate professor of nursing; Melissa Trussell, associate professor of economics; and Tyra Warner, associate professor of hospitality and tourism at the college.